Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Late call Saturday

Chalobah (ankle) trained with the group and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Manchester United, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Trevoh trained today. Not quite fully; it was modified training. We'll make a decision on him, but he's very, very close."

Chalobah is a late call for Saturday's clash against Manchester United after taking part in modified training, with a final decision to be made closer to kickoff. The defender has missed the last three matches due to an ankle injury, and his potential return would be a significant boost to the back line, having been a starter prior to the setback.