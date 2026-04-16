Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Late call Saturday
Chalobah (ankle) trained with the group and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Manchester United, according to coach Liam Rosenior. "Trevoh trained today. Not quite fully; it was modified training. We'll make a decision on him, but he's very, very close."
Chalobah is a late call for Saturday's clash against Manchester United after taking part in modified training, with a final decision to be made closer to kickoff. The defender has missed the last three matches due to an ankle injury, and his potential return would be a significant boost to the back line, having been a starter prior to the setback.
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