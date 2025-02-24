Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Out at least one week

Chalobah (undisclosed) underwent a check on Sunday, which revealed a minor injury that will keep him sidelined for at least one week, up to 10 days, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference. "He had a check yesterday, and he will be out for around one week or 10 days. It's not a serious injury, so that's good, but it's a shame because we lose another player with the number of injuries."

Chalobah was forced off early in Saturday's match, and the tests confirmed a minor injury that will keep him out for at least one week. He is targeting a return for the Conference League match against Copenhagen on March 6. Tosin Adarabioyo is likely going to see increased playing time until then.