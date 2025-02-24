Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Out at least one week
Chalobah (undisclosed) underwent a check on Sunday, which revealed a minor injury that will keep him sidelined for at least one week, up to 10 days, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in a press conference. "He had a check yesterday, and he will be out for around one week or 10 days. It's not a serious injury, so that's good, but it's a shame because we lose another player with the number of injuries."
Chalobah was forced off early in Saturday's match, and the tests confirmed a minor injury that will keep him out for at least one week. He is targeting a return for the Conference League match against Copenhagen on March 6. Tosin Adarabioyo is likely going to see increased playing time until then.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now