Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Set for testing, injury seems minor

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Chalobah (undisclosed) is set for assessment and is not feared to have suffered a major injury, according to manager Enzo Maresca, per Malik Ouzia of The Standard. "Trevor, we'll see it's early. We'll see tomorrow. He looks quite good now."

Chalobah has received a pretty positive update following his early exit Saturday, with the injury already deemed "good." He is still set for testing and will likely remain a close call for Tuesday's match against Southampton. He will hope for the best news possible, as he has started in five of the club's last six games.

