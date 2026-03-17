Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Suffers injury against PSG
Chalobah was stretchered off the pitch in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, Bobby Vincent of Football London reports.
Chalobah didn't finish the match and left his side with 10 men as they had no substitutions left, suggesting he sustained a worrying issue. The defender has been a consistent starter throughout the season, but he's now a major doubt heading into the weekend's visit to Everton. All of Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr and Wesley Fofana are options to feature in central spots if Chalobah's issue is significant.
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