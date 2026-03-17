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Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Suffers injury against PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Chalobah was stretchered off the pitch in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain, Bobby Vincent of Football London reports.

Chalobah didn't finish the match and left his side with 10 men as they had no substitutions left, suggesting he sustained a worrying issue. The defender has been a consistent starter throughout the season, but he's now a major doubt heading into the weekend's visit to Everton. All of Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr and Wesley Fofana are options to feature in central spots if Chalobah's issue is significant.

Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea
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