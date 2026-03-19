Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Will miss around six weeks

Chalobah (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks, manager Liam Rosenior confirmed Thursday. "it's not as serious as we first feared. It's still a serious injury but we're looking at a period of six weeks, which is disappointing but from where we were a couple of days ago, straight after the game, we are in a better place than we thought."

The latest diagnosis is positive for Chalobah, as the first thought from the medical staff was that he'd be sidelined for the rest of the season. The six-week timeline suggests Chalobah should return at some point in early-to-mid May, giving him an outside chance of playing again before the 2025/26 season comes to a close.