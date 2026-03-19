Trevoh Chalobah headshot

Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Will miss around six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Chalobah (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks, manager Liam Rosenior confirmed Thursday. "it's not as serious as we first feared. It's still a serious injury but we're looking at a period of six weeks, which is disappointing but from where we were a couple of days ago, straight after the game, we are in a better place than we thought."

The latest diagnosis is positive for Chalobah, as the first thought from the medical staff was that he'd be sidelined for the rest of the season. The six-week timeline suggests Chalobah should return at some point in early-to-mid May, giving him an outside chance of playing again before the 2025/26 season comes to a close.

Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevoh Chalobah See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevoh Chalobah See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago