Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Won't play Sunday
Chalobah (ankle) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Trevoh is working really hard and is back on the pitch."
Chalobah is seeing further progress in his return this week, but he is not yet an option, as the defender will miss another game. However, this does leave him in a spot to potentially return in the next two games, facing Manchester United on April 18 and Brighton on April 21. He has started in all 29 appearances this season and has been a regular starter, so the club is waiting for the return of a regular starter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevoh Chalobah See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3032 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3035 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 437 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2939 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2939 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevoh Chalobah See More