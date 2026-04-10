Trevoh Chalobah headshot

Trevoh Chalobah Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Chalobah (ankle) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Trevoh is working really hard and is back on the pitch."

Chalobah is seeing further progress in his return this week, but he is not yet an option, as the defender will miss another game. However, this does leave him in a spot to potentially return in the next two games, facing Manchester United on April 18 and Brighton on April 21. He has started in all 29 appearances this season and has been a regular starter, so the club is waiting for the return of a regular starter.

Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea
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