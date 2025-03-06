Trevoh Chalobah News: Plays 90 in Conference League
Chalobah (back) played the full 90 in Thursday's 2-1 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Conference League.
Chalobah has been playing regularly for the Blues since returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, and the center-back should be considered healthy going forward. He's expected to remain in the starting lineup for manager Enzo Maresca as long as he stays healthy.
