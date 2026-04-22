Trevoh Chalobah headshot

Trevoh Chalobah News: Plays full 90 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 5:44am

Chalobah had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-0 loss versus Brighton.

Chalobah made his first start since picking up an ankle injury against PSG in March, playing the full 90 minutes in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Brighton in what was an unexpectedly demanding return given the coaching staff had initially deemed him unfit to start against Manchester United just three days prior. Despite his personal resilience in completing his first full match after missing three matches due to an ankle injury, the defeat extended his side's scoreless run to five straight Premier League games, leaving their top-five hopes in serious jeopardy with Chalobah as one of the few players to emerge with any credit in a collective collapse.

Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea
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