Trevoh Chalobah News: Returns as substitute Saturday
Chalobah (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Manchester United.
Chalobah was passed fit enough to be included in the squad after taking part in modified training ahead of the weekend, with the final decision made closer to kickoff returning a cautiously positive outcome. The defender had missed the last three matches due to the ankle injury, and while his return is a welcome development, the coaching staff opted against rushing him straight back into the starting lineup after such a spell on the sidelines. His availability off the bench nonetheless offers a valuable option as the side looks to strengthen their defensive resources.
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