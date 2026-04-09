Trey Nyoni News: Brief cameo off bench

Nyoni recorded no stats in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Nyoni came off the bench late in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against PSG, making a brief appearance in stoppage time as he continues to gain experience at the senior level. The Englishman remains a versatile and promising option in midfield, capable of playing in central areas or in a more advanced role, and could see increased minutes toward the end of the season if the Reds have little left to play for.