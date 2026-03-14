Tristan Blackmon Injury: Doubtful due to calf injury

Blackmon could be absent in Sunday's matchup versus Minnesota United as he recovers from a calf discomfort, the league announced Saturday.

Blackmon is coming off scoring his first goal of the season in his last outing, but he apparently got hurt during the week. The central defender has been an essential member of his squad's back line, averaging 5.7 clearances and 4.7 balls recovered per game this season. While losing him would be big blow to the team, it would allow Mathias Laborda to return to the starting XI as Ralph Priso's center-back partner.