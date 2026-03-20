Tristan Blackmon headshot

Tristan Blackmon Injury: Training fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Blackmon (calf) took part in regular practice Friday ahead of the weekend's match against San Jose, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Blackmon has made significant progress in his recovery after being left out of the last MLS game due to a calf issue. Having averaged 5.7 clearances and 4.7 balls recovered per contest this year, the defender should be a strong rival to Mathias Laborda and Ralph Priso for center-back spots once he's ready to start.

Tristan Blackmon
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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