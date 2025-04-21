Tristan Blackmon News: Earns clean sheet
Blackmon generated two tackles (zero won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against St. Louis City SC.
Blackmon has become part of a quietly brilliant Vancouver defense, as the backline kept yet another clean sheet. The center-back was right at the center of that once more, making seven clearances and earning an interception as well. Blackmon should maintain a large role in the starting XI moving forward.
