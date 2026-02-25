Tristan Blackmon headshot

Tristan Blackmon News: Earns extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Blackmon has reached an agreement on an extension with Vancouver, according to his club.

Blackmon is going to remain with Vancouver and has extended his ties with a new contract through the 2029/30 season. This comes after an outstanding season last year, helping his team to eight clean sheets in 27 appearances (25 starts) last season. He should remain an everyday starter, starting in the season opener as well this campaign.

Tristan Blackmon
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Blackmon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Blackmon See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
356 days ago
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 3
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 19, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 2
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 2
Author Image
JD Bazzo
March 5, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 1
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 1
Author Image
JD Bazzo
February 27, 2020