Tristan Blackmon News: Earns extension
Blackmon has reached an agreement on an extension with Vancouver, according to his club.
Blackmon is going to remain with Vancouver and has extended his ties with a new contract through the 2029/30 season. This comes after an outstanding season last year, helping his team to eight clean sheets in 27 appearances (25 starts) last season. He should remain an everyday starter, starting in the season opener as well this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Blackmon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Blackmon See More