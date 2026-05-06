Tristan Blackmon headshot

Tristan Blackmon News: Makes three tackles at LA Galaxy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Blackmon recorded three tackles (one won), three clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Blackmon led Vancouver with a season-high three tackles during the road draw. The centerback also made the second-most clearances for his side on defense. He did receive his first yellow card after nine starts, though.

Tristan Blackmon
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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