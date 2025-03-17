Tristan Blackmon News: Nets in win
Blackmon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Blackmon scored a rare goal from the defense to take all three points during a nice win over Dallas. The defender isn't likely to be a major offensive contributor moving forward, but the goal is still a nice boon. Blackmon's upside is more likely to come from Vancouver's brilliant clean sheet run to start the campaign.
