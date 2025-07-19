Tristan Blackmon News: On bench against San Diego

Blackmon (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's match versus San Diego.

Blackmon may not play a lot of minutes this time but could aim to regain a starting spot in subsequent contests. In that case, he'll likely take Bjorn Inge Utvik's place in the back line. Whenever he's back on the field, Blackmon's value will come from passing and defensive numbers, with his averages of 56.2 accurate passes and 4.5 clearances per game currently ranking first and second, respectively, on the squad.