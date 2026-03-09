Tristan Blackmon News: Scores in win over Timbers

Blackmon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers.

Blackmon scored one of the luckiest goals you'll see all season -- his finish bounced off the post and later off his own face to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead. The defender is more known for his contributions on the defensive end, but Blackmon can be a defender with more upside due to his regular involvement in set-piece situations.