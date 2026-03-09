Tristan Blackmon News: Scores in win over Timbers
Blackmon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers.
Blackmon scored one of the luckiest goals you'll see all season -- his finish bounced off the post and later off his own face to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead. The defender is more known for his contributions on the defensive end, but Blackmon can be a defender with more upside due to his regular involvement in set-piece situations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Blackmon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tristan Blackmon See More