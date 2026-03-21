Tristan Blackmon headshot

Tristan Blackmon News: Starting again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Blackmon (calf) is back to full fitness and is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with San Jose.

Blackmon is back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash after overcoming a calf injury. He got back in full training earlier in the week and is now back fully fit and available. He partners Ralph Priso in central defense for Saturday's clash.

Tristan Blackmon
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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