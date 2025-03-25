Tristan Muyumba Injury: Expected to miss three weeks

Muyumba is expected to miss at least the next three weeks of action due to a calf strain and LCL sprain, according to his club.

Muyumba is seeing bad and also good news Tuesday, as he will miss time after being stretchered off Saturday. However, it doesn't appear as bad as thought after the way he was taken off the pitch, as he is expected to miss around three weeks before a return. However, this will depend on his development through his rehabilitation, with Mateusz Klich as a possible replacement moving forward.