Tristan Muyumba headshot

Tristan Muyumba Injury: Out at least three weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Muyumba (adductor) is out for at least the next three weeks due to an adductor injury, according to Doug Roberson of AJC.

Muyumba is going to be out for the next few weeks, as he suffered an injury to his adductor after leaving the field early in their last contest. This will be a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, this will force a change while he is out, with Matuesz Klich as a possible replacement.

Tristan Muyumba
Atlanta United
