Tristan Muyumba headshot

Tristan Muyumba Injury: Streched off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Muyumba registered two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati. He was subbed off due to injury in the 41st minute.

Muyumba had to be taken off by a stretcher Saturday with an apparent leg injury. He is set for scans, with his status for Saturday in jeopardy. The midfielder had started the last three games in the defensive midfield, collecting nine tackles with four interceptions and four clearances in that span.

Tristan Muyumba
Atlanta United
