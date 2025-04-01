Fantasy Soccer
Tristan Muyumba Injury: Trains Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Muyamba (leg) was a participant in training Tuesday, according to Henry Huguita of Scarves N Spikes.

Muyamba is seeing a solid update as he is back training for the first time since picking up his injury. This is good news for the midfielder but he was expected to be out three weeks and is only just ending the first week of that timeline. That said, he is likely to still need some more time.

