Muyumba should be ready to play immediately in the opening weeks of the 2026 season after recovering from the issue that sidelined him in the final game of the previous season. The midfielder will have a chance to compete for a starting spot with the team lacking options in the potential absence of William Reilly (hamstring) and Ajani Fortune (foot). Over the 2025 campaign, the Frenchman produced an average of 27.7 accurate passes and 3.1 balls recovered per game but failed to make an offensive impact.