Tristan Muyumba News: Goals in two straight
Muyumba scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.
Muyumba found the back of the net in the 69th minute while tying for the team-high in chances created. The midfielder has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for four shots, four chances created and six tackles over his last three starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now