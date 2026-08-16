Tristan Muyumba headshot

Tristan Muyumba News: Goals in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Muyumba scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and creating two chances during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Muyumba found the back of the net in the 69th minute while tying for the team-high in chances created. The midfielder has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for four shots, four chances created and six tackles over his last three starts.

Tristan Muyumba
Atlanta United
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