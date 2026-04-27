Tristan Muyumba News: Nets game winner

Muyumba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Toronto FC.

Muyamba would score in the 67th minute and finally end Atlanta's losing streak, netting the game-winning goal from a Fafa Picault assist. This is Muyamba's first goal of the season, also his first goal contribution. He has earned the goal after six shots this season and 10 appearances (seven starts).