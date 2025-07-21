Tristan Muyumba News: Nets opening goal

Muyumba scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC.

Muyumba earned his first goal of the season when he opened up the scoring in the 19th minute of the match, finding the back of the net off of a Bartosz Slisz assist. This wasn't only his first goal but also his first goal contribution, only seeing two in 34 appearances last season. He will hope he can continue his good form, especially after returning from injury only three games ago.