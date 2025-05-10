Tristan Muyumba News: Returns to bench
Muyumba (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Chicago.
Muyamba is on the team sheet Saturday after dealing with a groin injury, as the midfielder earns a spot on the bench to face Chicago. This is only his second match missing the starting XI when available in eight appearances, so he will hope to find the starting XI again next outing, but may be kept on the bench if Atlanta can finally see a win.
