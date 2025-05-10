Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tristan Muyumba headshot

Tristan Muyumba News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Muyumba (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Chicago.

Muyamba is on the team sheet Saturday after dealing with a groin injury, as the midfielder earns a spot on the bench to face Chicago. This is only his second match missing the starting XI when available in eight appearances, so he will hope to find the starting XI again next outing, but may be kept on the bench if Atlanta can finally see a win.

Tristan Muyumba
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now