Tristan Muyumba News: Starting against Dallas

Muyumba (leg) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's clash against FC Dallas.

Muyumba is ready for significant playing time despite being previously expected to miss more weeks. The defensive midfielder averaged 3.0 tackles, 1.3 clearances and 1.3 chances created per game over his last three MLS starts. His inclusion alongside Bartosz Slisz will leave Mateusz Klich on the bench this time.