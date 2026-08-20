Troy Parrott News: Transfers to Real Betis
Parrott completed a permanent transfer from AZ Alkmaar to Real Betis on Thursday on a five-year contract.
Betis needed a striker to add depth behind Cucho Hernandez, and Parrott will not only fill that role but actually push Hernandez for the starting role. The Irish striker joins the Verdiblancos after a productive 2025/26 season with AZ, in which he scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists, helping the team win both the Dutch Cup and Super Cup.
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