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Troy Parrott News: Transfers to Real Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 12:42pm

Parrott completed a permanent transfer from AZ Alkmaar to Real Betis on Thursday on a five-year contract.

Betis needed a striker to add depth behind Cucho Hernandez, and Parrott will not only fill that role but actually push Hernandez for the starting role. The Irish striker joins the Verdiblancos after a productive 2025/26 season with AZ, in which he scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists, helping the team win both the Dutch Cup and Super Cup.

Troy Parrott
Betis
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