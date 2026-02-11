Ntsabeleng made 92 appearances with FC Dallas across all competitions, recording two goals and seven assists, including 13 appearances in 2025 after being selected 28th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. At the collegiate level, he played 31 matches at Oregon State, tallying six goals and 12 assists while earning All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Far West Region First Team honors in 2021. He previously starred at Coastal Carolina, where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, won the 2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year award, and helped the program capture the Sun Belt title in 2019.