Tsiki Ntsabeleng headshot

Tsiki Ntsabeleng News: Reserve assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 9:25pm

Ntsabeleng assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids.

Before the 2025 Major League Soccer season, Ntsabeleng signed a contract extension, presumably with the idea that he had at least an adequate chance to get back into Dallas' starting XI. Since then, he has yet to occur a start, but that may not be something to worry about. After all, Dallas' season is just now multiple games in, and he already has one assist under an hour.

