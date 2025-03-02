Tsiki Ntsabeleng News: Reserve assist
Ntsabeleng assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Colorado Rapids.
Before the 2025 Major League Soccer season, Ntsabeleng signed a contract extension, presumably with the idea that he had at least an adequate chance to get back into Dallas' starting XI. Since then, he has yet to occur a start, but that may not be something to worry about. After all, Dallas' season is just now multiple games in, and he already has one assist under an hour.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now