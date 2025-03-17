Tucker Lepley News: Decent in rare start

Lepley had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Lepley started in central midfield Sunday, just his second start across the last two seasons. He played fairly well as he put one shot on target, created two chances and recorded two crosses. It's unclear how often he will find himself in the starting XI, but he at least looks set to have more of a role this season than he did with last season's squad.