Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tucker Lepley headshot

Tucker Lepley News: Decent in rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lepley had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Lepley started in central midfield Sunday, just his second start across the last two seasons. He played fairly well as he put one shot on target, created two chances and recorded two crosses. It's unclear how often he will find himself in the starting XI, but he at least looks set to have more of a role this season than he did with last season's squad.

Tucker Lepley
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now