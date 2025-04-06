Fantasy Soccer
Tucker Lepley headshot

Tucker Lepley News: Solid outing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Lepley had three shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Lepley was back in the starting XI for a fourth straight match Saturday. He would have a decent outing but nothing major, notching three crosses and three shots. He will look to gain a goal contribution soon, still with zero through his five appearances this season.

Tucker Lepley
Los Angeles Galaxy
