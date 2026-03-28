Tuomas Ollila Injury: Returns from knock in friendly
Ollila (undisclosed) was in the starting lineup as his team secured a 2-0 friendly victory over Red Star.
Ollila missed the last two league games after picking up a knock in training but made his return in a friendly against Red Star. However, even with his return to the squad, he will likely resume his bench role, as he has not started a game this year, with his last start dating back to mid-December.
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