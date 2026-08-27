Tuomas Ollila News: Joins Guingamp

Ollila has joined Guingamp from Paris FC on a one-year contract with an option for an additional season, the club announced.

Ollila arrives with Ligue 2 experience after joining Paris FC in January 2024 and subsequently helping the club earn promotion to the top flight. The 26-year-old left-back has also represented Finland at international level and previously won the Finnish league and League Cup with HJK Helsinki. Ollila should compete for regular minutes on the left side of Guingamp's defense.