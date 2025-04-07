Tuta News: Quiet in loss
Tuta generated two tackles (two won) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.
Tuta shifted back into central defense during Saturday's loss and had a quiet match. The defender was unable to get much going throughout the match and was generally poor. Tuta continues to get chances, but just doesn't offer much in a makeshift backline.
