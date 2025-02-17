Tuta News: Scores Sunday

Tuta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel.

Tuta found the back of the net during Sunday's win, a rare goal for the center-half. Tuta's role has been interesting this season, playing as a full-back and in the back-three, and occasionally pushing forward into midfield. Wherever he plays he's an extremely defensive option with only limited attacking upside.