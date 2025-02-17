Tuta News: Scores Sunday
Tuta scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Holstein Kiel.
Tuta found the back of the net during Sunday's win, a rare goal for the center-half. Tuta's role has been interesting this season, playing as a full-back and in the back-three, and occasionally pushing forward into midfield. Wherever he plays he's an extremely defensive option with only limited attacking upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now