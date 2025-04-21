Fantasy Soccer
Tuta headshot

Tuta News: Single cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Tuta registered two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC Augsburg.

Tuta tried to get forward but couldn't do much from his role between the backline and midfield, and failed to break the deadlock. Tuta's an interesting player, he plays a role somewhere between the back-three and midfield, and doesn't really have much upside from it. He occasionally gets forward, but for the most part he's still a very deep-lying midfielder if anything.

Tuta
Eintracht Frankfurt
