Tylel Tati Injury: Thigh injury ends season

Tati (thigh) suffered a thigh lesion during a reserve team appearance against Auxerre on April 15 and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, ruling him out of Nantes' final five Ligue 1 fixtures, according to L'Equipe.

Tati had been serving a suspension following his red card against Metz before picking up the injury during the reserve match, making the timing particularly cruel for the youngster. The defender ends the campaign having been a remarkably consistent presence in the starting lineup, logging 20 starts across 20 Ligue 1 appearances and contributing 19 tackles, 17 interceptions and 79 clearances. Ali Youssef is expected to take on a larger role in the back line as Nantes push through the final five matches of a season that has seen them battling against relegation throughout.