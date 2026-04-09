Tylel Tati News: Picks two-game ban

Tati has been handed a two-match ban and will miss the clashes against Auxerre and Brest, with his return coming against Paris Saint-Germain on April 22, according to the league.

Tati had already been ruled out of the Auxerre fixture after picking up a red card on Sunday, but the two-game suspension means his absence will stretch further than initially hoped. Ali Youssef and Frederic Guilbert are the most likely candidates to cover in his absence over the coming weeks, with Nantes needing to navigate two fixtures without one of their regular starters before Tati is available again.