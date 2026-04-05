Tylel Tati News: Sent off Sunday

Tati was sent off in the 39th minute of Sunday's match against Metz.

Tati is heading to the sidelines with a suspension this week, as the defender received a red card in the first half of Sunday's contest. He will miss at least one match, not an option to face Auxerre on April 11, and is hoping to return against Brest on April 19, although a further suspension could come. He has started in two straight games, so a change will be made, with Ali Youssef as a possible replacement.