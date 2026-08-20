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Tyler Adams Injury: Available for 45-60 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Adams is available for Sunday's season opener against Manchester City and is ready for 45 to 60 minutes, according to coach Marco Rose, per Bournemouth Echo. "Adams is ready for 45-60 minutes."

Adams had been assessed after missing Bournemouth's preseason match at Real Betis, and his cleared status now puts him in the mix for the opener, though the limited minute count suggests he'll be in competition with Lewis Cook for a starting role rather than a guaranteed lock. His ball winning ability and composure in possession made him a key piece of Bournemouth's midfield last season, when he contributed two goals and two assists across 25 appearances, and he also featured four times for the United States at the World Cup. Adams is expected to be eased back in given the recent fitness concern, with his exact role against City likely to hinge on how the club manages his workload.

Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
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