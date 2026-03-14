Tyler Adams Injury: Not available Saturday
Adams (undisclosed) is not available for Saturday's clash against Burnley, the club posted.
Adams wasn't included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against the Clarets due to undisclosed reasons. The American had started the Cherries' previous three matches, so his absence leaves a noticeable gap in the middle of the park, with Ryan Christie stepping into his spot Saturday and expected to see an uptick in minutes in the midfield until Adams returns.
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