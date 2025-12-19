Adams suffered a torn MCL during Monday's draw against Manchester United and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines, as coach Andoni Iraola mentioned an optimistic timeline of two months for his return. Adams will be aiming for a return for the clash against West Ham United on Feb. 21 at best, although a comeback in early March could also be an option. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter in the heart of the game for the Cherries, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting squad, with Lewis Cook emerging as the main option to step into his spot.