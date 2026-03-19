Tyler Adams Injury: Ruled out vs. Manchester United

Adams (undisclosed) won't be available for Friday's game against Manchester United, manager Andoni Iraola confirmed Thursday. "Tyler is not going to be available, as you suppose, because he hasn't been in the squad for the US."

Adams won't be an option for Friday's fixture against the Red Devils after picking up an injury before the match against Burnley, so this will be his second straight absence. With Lewis Cook (hamstring) also unavailable, Bournemouth might be forced to start Alex Scott and Ryan Christie again as the central midfield pairing. Adams won't play with the USMNT over the international break, and he'll aim to return to the side for the April 11 clash at Arsenal.