Adams was forced off early in Monday's draw against Manchester United after twisting his knee, with the MCL likely affected. The midfielder will be assessed in the coming hours to determine the extent of the injury and ensure nothing more serious has occurred. This would be a big blow for the Cherries since he is an undisputed starter in midfield, and if he were to miss time, a change would be required in the starting XI, with Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Cook or Alex Scott pairing in midfield if Adams' injury proves to be serious.