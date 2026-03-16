Tyler Adams Injury: Unlikely against United

Adams (undisclosed) suffered an issue in Friday's training session and was forced to miss Saturday's clash against Burnley, leaving him a major doubt for Friday's showdown against Manchester United, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per the Bournemouth Daily Echo. "Tyler felt something yesterday training. It doesn't look anything too serious, but it's true that for today was out. And also we are playing, I think, United in six days. We play Friday, so I don't know, I cannot tell you if it's going to be available or not. I think it's going to be difficult because if even if it's very small, it's six days. I cannot tell you right now, but I see that it's going to be difficult and it's a shame because we don't have a lot of injuries right now, but we have Lew and Tyler that basically are our two number 6s in the same position out together."

Adams picked up an issue during Friday's training session and was forced to sit out Saturday's clash against the Clarets. This is a major blow for the Cherries since he is an undisputed starter and could also miss Friday's showdown against Manchester United as the turnaround may come too quickly for him. While the issue is considered minor, the midfielder might not recover in time, and if that happens, Ryan Christie would once again be in line to step into the starting role.