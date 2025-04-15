Tyler Adams News: Assertive performance in win

Adams recorded two shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 win over Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Adams is starting to find his feet at the Cherries. The American star has been lackluster since returning from a long term hamstring injury last year but showed glimmers of his talent Monday. He executed three tackles, two clearances and an important block. In midfield he won eight of the 13 duels he engaged in, and was unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet with an on target effort. He had another attempt that was blocked. From 22 appearances (15 starts) he has created three assists, it has been 10 EPL appearances since his last.