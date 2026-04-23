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Tyler Adams News: Assists against Leeds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Adams assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.

Adams added an assist on his only chance created during Wednesday's draw with Leeds. The holding midfielder isn't often tasked with getting forward, doing most of his work deeper in the midfield. He got a rare chance to get creative Wednesday and he was excellent with it, setting up a goal that earned the draw.

Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
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