Tyler Adams News: Assists against Leeds
Adams assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Leeds United.
Adams added an assist on his only chance created during Wednesday's draw with Leeds. The holding midfielder isn't often tasked with getting forward, doing most of his work deeper in the midfield. He got a rare chance to get creative Wednesday and he was excellent with it, setting up a goal that earned the draw.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Adams See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics15 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks27 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3228 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, March 1441 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3045 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Adams See More